Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 100 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,010,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,452,701,000 after acquiring an additional 382,261 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 976.1% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,032,000 after purchasing an additional 148,977 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 18.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 775,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,617,000 after purchasing an additional 119,649 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 52.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,073,000 after buying an additional 110,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth $22,768,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVY traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $172.43. 9,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,312. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $177.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.19. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $156.51 and a 1-year high of $229.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.02.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.02). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.36.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

