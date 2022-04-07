Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,729 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after buying an additional 69,373 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $60,244.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total value of $134,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 171,979 shares of company stock valued at $26,209,988. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.62.

Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $161.80. 50,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,678,280. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $192.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a PE ratio of 64.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $773.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.36 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 23.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

