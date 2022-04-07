Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXN. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $55.89. 5,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,964. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $50.21 and a 52 week high of $65.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.50.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

