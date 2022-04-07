Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 1,187 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,222 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PHM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,864,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,732,000 after purchasing an additional 61,323 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 8.3% in the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 11.3% in the third quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 182,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,408,000 after purchasing an additional 18,534 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its stake in PulteGroup by 9.0% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 5,124 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $740,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PulteGroup stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,341. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.31 and a 52-week high of $63.90. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.04%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $80.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.17.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

