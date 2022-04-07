Raydium Hits Market Capitalization of $297.06 Million (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Raydium has a total market cap of $297.06 million and approximately $34.73 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raydium coin can now be purchased for $3.09 or 0.00007108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Raydium has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00046763 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,212.51 or 0.07391972 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,498.92 or 1.00090892 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00051099 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 96,162,820 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

