Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 85,983 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 486,062 shares.The stock last traded at $18.56 and had previously closed at $18.99.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Ranpak from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ranpak from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Ranpak from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ranpak has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -474.75 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Ranpak ( NYSE:PACK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.73%.

In related news, Director Kurt Zumwalt sold 6,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $235,122.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ranpak by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 30,530,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,351,000 after buying an additional 553,985 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,825,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,748 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,790,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,851,000 after acquiring an additional 171,962 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,544,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,030,000 after acquiring an additional 239,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 931,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,987,000 after acquiring an additional 38,785 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ranpak Company Profile (NYSE:PACK)

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands.

