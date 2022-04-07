Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Trading Down 7.8% After Insider Selling

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) fell 7.8% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $28.58 and last traded at $28.67. 49,965 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,619,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.09.

Specifically, Director Charles Kissner sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $1,122,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Shinn sold 10,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $270,057.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,573 shares of company stock worth $3,262,182 over the last ninety days. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Rambus alerts:

RMBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.25 and its 200-day moving average is $26.45. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.75 and a beta of 1.06.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Rambus had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $91.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Rambus’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 2,272.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 208,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 199,385 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Rambus by 14.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 627,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,926,000 after buying an additional 77,182 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Rambus during the third quarter worth $1,163,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Rambus by 119.8% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 45,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 24,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Rambus by 162.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 38,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 23,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

About Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.