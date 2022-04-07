RAI Finance (SOFI) Price Reaches $0.17 on Exchanges

RAI Finance (SOFI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. During the last seven days, RAI Finance has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. One RAI Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000390 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RAI Finance has a market capitalization of $33.35 million and $725,040.00 worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00046187 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,178.32 or 0.07349526 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,186.80 or 0.99864961 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00050639 BTC.

RAI Finance Profile

RAI Finance’s genesis date was February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,613,825 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

RAI Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAI Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RAI Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

