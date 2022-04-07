Radio Caca Price Down 15.2% This Week (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $633.17 million and $65.44 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar. One Radio Caca coin can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00046445 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,219.89 or 0.07397715 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000146 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,385.54 or 0.99678374 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00051077 BTC.

Radio Caca Coin Profile

Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 coins and its circulating supply is 300,498,830,614 coins. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.