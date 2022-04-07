Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Receives $28.08 Consensus PT from Analysts

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.08.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RDN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of Radian Group stock opened at $21.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.42. Radian Group has a twelve month low of $19.17 and a twelve month high of $25.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29.

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.34. Radian Group had a net margin of 45.17% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $338.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Radian Group will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter worth about $62,448,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 183,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,885,000 after buying an additional 60,685 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 215,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,546,000 after buying an additional 56,104 shares during the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

