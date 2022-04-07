RA International Group (LON:RAI) Stock Price Down 1.3%

RA International Group PLC (LON:RAI – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 23.20 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 23.20 ($0.30). 1,245 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 182,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.50 ($0.31).
The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 28.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 42.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. The company has a market capitalization of £40.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65.
RA International Group Company Profile (LON:RAI)
Further Reading
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Salesforce Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Compelling Commodity Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutions Like The Fit Of Levi Strauss & Co.
Receive News & Ratings for RA International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RA International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.