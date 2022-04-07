RA International Group (LON:RAI) Stock Price Down 1.3%

RA International Group PLC (LON:RAI – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 23.20 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 23.20 ($0.30). 1,245 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 182,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.50 ($0.31).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 28.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 42.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. The company has a market capitalization of £40.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65.

Get RA International Group alerts:

RA International Group Company Profile (LON:RAI)

RA International Group PLC provides construction, integrated facilities management, and supply chain services in demanding and remote areas in Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's construction services comprise paved roads, gravel roads, temporary bridges, helipads/runway construction, and drainage systems; brick and mortar, prefabricated, tented, hard wall, soft wall, single-story, multi-story, and containerized units; accommodation camps, workshops, warehouses, embassies, and offices; and power generation projects, water and waste management plants, and landfills, as well as road rehabilitation and horizontal engineering services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RA International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RA International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.