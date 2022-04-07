Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Receives $148.58 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $148.58.

DGX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $347,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total value of $842,087.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,056,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $271,372,000 after purchasing an additional 567,239 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,480,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $459,317,000 after purchasing an additional 141,643 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $134.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $125.69 and a 12 month high of $174.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.91. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.12.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.02). Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.97%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

