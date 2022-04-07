Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 4,525 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,525 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Pool were worth $9,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of POOL. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Pool in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Pool by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pool by 1,420.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Pool by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pool in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on POOL shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.44.

Shares of Pool stock traded up $8.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $428.25. 13,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $453.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $492.05. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $354.53 and a twelve month high of $582.27. The company has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.89.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.33. Pool had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 70.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.03%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

