Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 110,332 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 86.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,290 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 110,332 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 213,353 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $83,366,000 after acquiring an additional 10,463 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,951 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,320 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,421,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Dohj LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,296 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total value of $2,822,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Garcia acquired 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $11,123,890 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.96.

UNH stock traded up $5.51 on Thursday, reaching $537.26. The company had a trading volume of 71,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,005,501. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $360.55 and a 1 year high of $533.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $490.14 and its 200 day moving average is $465.12. The company has a market cap of $505.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.88.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.08%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

