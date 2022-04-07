Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 114,167 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,945,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 271.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 814 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LPX traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.83. 53,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,055. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.22. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $50.12 and a 12 month high of $79.77.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The building manufacturing company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $992.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.74 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 100.29%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 6.30%.

LPX has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.60.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

