Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New Investment in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 96,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,388,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13,012.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,644,000 after buying an additional 653,353 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 16.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,124,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,864,000 after buying an additional 574,248 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 494.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 291,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,384,000 after buying an additional 242,498 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter worth $25,029,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 49.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 616,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,072,000 after buying an additional 203,960 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WAL traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.04. 38,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,716. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $75.20 and a 52-week high of $124.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.45.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 43.59%. The business had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.15%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WAL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.67.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Vecchione acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.81 per share, with a total value of $489,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 2,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total value of $302,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

