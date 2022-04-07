Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $10.65 Million in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 243,931 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,652,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.18% of National Instruments at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 98,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in National Instruments by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in National Instruments by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in National Instruments by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in National Instruments by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut National Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Shares of National Instruments stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $40.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.09. National Instruments Co. has a 1 year low of $36.67 and a 1 year high of $46.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.26 and a beta of 1.08.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $420.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.70%.

In other National Instruments news, CFO Karen Marie Rapp sold 3,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $135,587.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $57,788.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,582 shares of company stock valued at $385,142. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

