Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $10.22 Million Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 295.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265,203 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $10,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PAVE traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.28. 1,213,626 shares of the company were exchanged. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.42.

