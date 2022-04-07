Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys Shares of 143,308 HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 143,308 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $9,325,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 385.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 40.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 35.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HDB traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.75. 30,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,140,599. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.78. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $54.25 and a 1-year high of $79.39. The firm has a market cap of $115.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HDB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About HDFC Bank (Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

