Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Boosts Stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 524.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 164,853 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of United Airlines worth $8,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 12.1% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,675,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,102,000 after buying an additional 831,326 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Airlines by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,870,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $278,834,000 after acquiring an additional 104,173 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,178,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,762,000 after buying an additional 215,816 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in United Airlines by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,592,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,325,000 after purchasing an additional 180,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in United Airlines by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,085,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,202,000 after purchasing an additional 210,568 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UAL. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of United Airlines from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners raised United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.82.

NASDAQ UAL traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.60. 534,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,258,627. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.54 and a 52 week high of $61.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.40.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.63. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 87.27% and a negative net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($7.00) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

