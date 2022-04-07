QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) CFO Kevin Hettrich Sells 46,285 Shares

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $989,110.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Kevin Hettrich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 9th, Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $731,765.85.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $753,982.65.

QS stock opened at $19.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.45. QuantumScape Co. has a 12 month low of $13.21 and a 12 month high of $51.57. The company has a current ratio of 47.81, a quick ratio of 47.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QS. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in QuantumScape during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in QuantumScape by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QuantumScape from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

QuantumScape Company Profile (Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

