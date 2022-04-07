QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,399 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $13,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,566 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 3,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 21,442 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 2,613 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,268 shares of company stock worth $1,127,754 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $139.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,195,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,536,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $155.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.75.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.56.

QUALCOMM Profile (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.