Quadrant Capital Group LLC Takes $991,000 Position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWL traded down $1.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.78. 111,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,579. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.68 and a fifty-two week high of $115.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.29.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

