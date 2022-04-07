Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 1,122 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Astrantus Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $924,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,775,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Novartis by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 449,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,314,000 after purchasing an additional 15,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 73,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,417,000 after buying an additional 4,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Shares of Novartis stock traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,742,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,153. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $202.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.81. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.09 and a 12-month high of $95.17.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 46.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $1.175 per share. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.28%.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

