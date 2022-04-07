Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 821 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,129,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,614,000 after buying an additional 624,483 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Kroger by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 756,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,254,000 after purchasing an additional 25,968 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kroger by 406.9% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 65,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 52,411 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Kroger by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 179,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,133,000 after acquiring an additional 9,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kroger by 20.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 122,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 20,302 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KR traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.71. 37,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,736,365. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.83. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.60 and a fifty-two week high of $62.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 38.53%.

In other Kroger news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 4,200 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $231,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 7,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $428,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 347,873 shares of company stock valued at $19,888,534. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KR shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.26.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

