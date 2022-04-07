Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 158.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $4,579,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,223 shares of company stock valued at $6,180,911 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Erste Group downgraded Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.88.

NYSE:WM traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $161.10. 1,800,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,562,919. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.03 and a 1 year high of $168.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.87.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

