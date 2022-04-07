Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $913,000 Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 105,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,514,000 after purchasing an additional 27,120 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EQIX traded up $4.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $766.57. 371,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,989. The company has a market cap of $69.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.46. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $662.26 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $711.21 and its 200-day moving average is $765.31.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 223.83%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EQIX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $673.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Edward Jones cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $847.94.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.64, for a total value of $33,882.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.49, for a total transaction of $615,908.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,340 shares of company stock valued at $25,366,937. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

