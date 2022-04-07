Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $1.19 Million Stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 71.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,107 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHC. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 38,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 56,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 35,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period.

SCHC stock opened at $37.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.73 and its 200-day moving average is $40.05. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $34.74 and a 1 year high of $44.17.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

