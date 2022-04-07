Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 438 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,255,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,071,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,871 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,210,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,027,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,103 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,272,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,642,000 after acquiring an additional 733,355 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,746,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,323,000 after acquiring an additional 97,156 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $282,824,000. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

FITB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.96.

FITB stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.69. 36,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,714,183. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $50.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.88.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 33.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $3,330,877.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $119,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,745 shares of company stock worth $3,669,055 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

