Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX) Issued By Wedbush

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Redbox Entertainment in a research note issued on Monday, April 4th. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now anticipates that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RDBX. B. Riley reduced their target price on Redbox Entertainment from $35.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Redbox Entertainment from $18.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redbox Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Redbox Entertainment from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Redbox Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 12.80.

RDBX opened at 2.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 2.41. Redbox Entertainment has a twelve month low of 1.61 and a twelve month high of 27.22.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redbox Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Redbox Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $255,841,000. Standard General L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Redbox Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $7,260,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Redbox Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $815,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redbox Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Redbox Entertainment Inc operates a network of self-service kiosks in the United States. It operates a network of approximately 40,000 self-service kiosks, where consumers could rent or purchase new-release DVDs and Blu-ray Discs. The company provides installation, merchandising, and break-fix services to other kiosk businesses.

