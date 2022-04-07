Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Envista Holdings Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:NVST)

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Envista in a research report issued on Monday, April 4th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.52. William Blair also issued estimates for Envista’s FY2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.73 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

Get Envista alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Envista in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Envista from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.83.

Shares of NVST opened at $46.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.70. Envista has a 52 week low of $37.60 and a 52 week high of $52.03.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $651.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.22 million. Envista had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 12.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,253,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,778,000 after acquiring an additional 168,719 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,319,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,746 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,353,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,172,000 after acquiring an additional 373,330 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Envista by 4.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,186,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,039,000 after buying an additional 170,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Envista by 46.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,424,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,199,000 after buying an additional 1,083,286 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,702 shares of Envista stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total transaction of $5,621,545.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 2,958 shares of Envista stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $141,481.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,488 shares of company stock valued at $7,608,414 in the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Envista Company Profile (Get Rating)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.