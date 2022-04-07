Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

QTWO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Q2 from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Q2 from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.50.

Shares of QTWO opened at $59.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -29.89 and a beta of 1.42. Q2 has a one year low of $51.45 and a one year high of $108.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.96.

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Q2 had a negative net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Q2 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 53,502 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $3,169,458.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Mehok sold 1,196 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $70,241.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,954 shares of company stock valued at $4,840,915 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Q2 by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

