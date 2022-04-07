Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $132.41 Million

Equities analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $132.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Q2’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $133.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $132.13 million. Q2 posted sales of $116.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Q2 will report full-year sales of $578.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $578.00 million to $579.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $686.74 million, with estimates ranging from $684.84 million to $689.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Q2.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Q2 had a negative net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on QTWO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Q2 from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Q2 from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Q2 stock opened at $59.77 on Thursday. Q2 has a 52-week low of $51.45 and a 52-week high of $108.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 53,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $3,169,458.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 5,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total transaction of $342,864.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,954 shares of company stock worth $4,840,915 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Q2 by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Q2 by 64.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

About Q2 (Get Rating)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Q2 (QTWO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.