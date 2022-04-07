Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Reduced by Analyst

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2022

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUNGet Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Huntsman in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 4th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.96. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

HUN has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.64.

Shares of HUN stock opened at $34.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.13. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUNGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Starboard Value LP lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 18,026,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $628,755,000 after acquiring an additional 6,428,092 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,625,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $440,362,000 after acquiring an additional 40,163 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,512,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,034,000 after acquiring an additional 21,699 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,314,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,358 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,423,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,471,000 after acquiring an additional 352,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, March 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 24.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.93%.

About Huntsman (Get Rating)

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Huntsman (NYSE:HUN)

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.