Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Reduced by Analyst

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Huntsman in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 4th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.96. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

HUN has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.64.

Shares of HUN stock opened at $34.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.13. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Starboard Value LP lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 18,026,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $628,755,000 after acquiring an additional 6,428,092 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,625,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $440,362,000 after acquiring an additional 40,163 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,512,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,034,000 after acquiring an additional 21,699 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,314,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,358 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,423,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,471,000 after acquiring an additional 352,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, March 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 24.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.93%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

