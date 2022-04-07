Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Citigroup Inc. Reduced by Oppenheimer (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Citigroup in a research note issued on Monday, April 4th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.83 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.93. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Citigroup’s FY2023 earnings at $7.62 EPS.

C has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Odeon Capital Group raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.16.

Shares of C stock opened at $50.53 on Tuesday. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $50.40 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The stock has a market cap of $100.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 22,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

