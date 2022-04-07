Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Lifted by SVB Leerink

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Calithera Biosciences in a report issued on Sunday, April 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.15). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Calithera Biosciences’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

CALA has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.63.

Shares of CALA opened at $0.34 on Wednesday. Calithera Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $25.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.94.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 1,205.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 232,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 214,410 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 2,823.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,518,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,466,611 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,733,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after buying an additional 124,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 258.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,357,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 978,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 547,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 168,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

