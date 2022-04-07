Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Interactive Brokers Group in a report issued on Sunday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.86. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on IBKR. StockNews.com began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.60.

IBKR opened at $64.39 on Tuesday. Interactive Brokers Group has a fifty-two week low of $56.95 and a fifty-two week high of $82.83. The company has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.04 and a 200-day moving average of $71.03.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 151.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,359,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,600 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 745.8% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,768,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,196 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,173,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,627,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,467,000 after purchasing an additional 632,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 916.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 688,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,706,000 after purchasing an additional 621,079 shares during the last quarter. 18.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $1,544,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 15,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $1,235,104.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 664,473 shares of company stock worth $45,928,772 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

