Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Analog Devices, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Analog Devices in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 5th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $2.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.08. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.90 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ADI has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.76.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $160.28 on Thursday. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $143.81 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The stock has a market cap of $83.88 billion, a PE ratio of 50.40, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.73.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $379,000. Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 13,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 72,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,927,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 704,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 150,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $750,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 18,700 shares of company stock worth $3,086,692 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 95.60%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

