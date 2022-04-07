Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Decreased by Analyst

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Phreesia in a research report issued on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.00) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.92). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Phreesia’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.88) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.23) EPS.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $58.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.34 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 55.41% and a negative return on equity of 25.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $51.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $81.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $54.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phreesia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.69.

Shares of PHR stock opened at $28.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 7.15. Phreesia has a 1-year low of $22.89 and a 1-year high of $76.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.78.

In related news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $72,766.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 28,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 13,660 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.