Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Wells Fargo & Company Decreased by Oppenheimer (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wells Fargo & Company in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 4th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.84. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.58.

WFC opened at $47.89 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.03. The company has a market capitalization of $182.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 20.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 43.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 297,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,440,000 after purchasing an additional 90,934 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 19,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 24.8% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 27,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 31,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 9,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.