Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Reduced by SVB Leerink

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Travere Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, April 4th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.03) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.01). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.04) EPS.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $28.59 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.44 and a 200-day moving average of $27.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 4.70. Travere Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $31.65.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $57.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.40 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 79.16% and a negative return on equity of 55.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.37) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,023,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,561,000 after purchasing an additional 117,961 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,887,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,615,000 after purchasing an additional 104,754 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $76,048,000. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,011,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,216,000 after acquiring an additional 158,369 shares in the last quarter.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $137,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $196,667.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,569 shares of company stock valued at $915,264 over the last 90 days. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Travere Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.