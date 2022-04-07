Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Raised by Analyst

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Synchrony Financial in a research note issued on Sunday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.10. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $5.81 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.53.

SYF stock opened at $35.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $33.76 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.60.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth $243,432,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 8,460.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,147,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111,000 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 189.0% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,487,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,606 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,221,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,743,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,168,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

