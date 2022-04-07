Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Decreased by Analyst

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Honeywell International in a report released on Sunday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the conglomerate will earn $1.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.85. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Honeywell International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.43.

NASDAQ HON opened at $193.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $132.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $190.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.70. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $174.42 and a 1-year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 464,762 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $90,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 26,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,077,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,076,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $675,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.49%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

