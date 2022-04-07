Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Home Point Capital Inc. Decreased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:HMPT)

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Home Point Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.01). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Home Point Capital’s FY2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). Home Point Capital had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $180.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Home Point Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Home Point Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Point Capital from $8.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Home Point Capital from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Point Capital from $3.60 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Point Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.69.

HMPT opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.04. Home Point Capital has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $10.33. The company has a market cap of $430.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60, a PEG ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Home Point Capital during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Home Point Capital by 406.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Home Point Capital by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 380,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Home Point Capital by 246.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Point Capital during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. Home Point Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.45%.

About Home Point Capital (Get Rating)

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

