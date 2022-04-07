Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Lowered by Analyst

EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for EVgo in a report released on Monday, April 4th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.07). Capital One Financial has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EVgo’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EVGO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVgo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of EVgo from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.29.

Shares of EVgo stock opened at $12.18 on Wednesday. EVgo has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $19.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVGO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,391,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,345,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,606,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

