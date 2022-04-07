Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Principal Financial Group, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:PFG)

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.44. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Principal Financial Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.60 EPS.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PFG. Wolfe Research began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $73.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Principal Financial Group has a 12 month low of $58.66 and a 12 month high of $80.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $639,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,576,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

