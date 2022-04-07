Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Issued By DA Davidson

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marathon Digital in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 6th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Marathon Digital’s FY2023 earnings at $6.82 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MARA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on Marathon Digital from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

MARA stock opened at $24.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.61. The company has a quick ratio of 49.89, a current ratio of 49.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Marathon Digital has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $83.45.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.25). Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 18.77% and a negative net margin of 24.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $511,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $20,731,000. Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,717,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,738,000 after acquiring an additional 247,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 9,113 shares during the period. 36.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

