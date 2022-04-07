Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Huron Consulting Group Inc. Issued By Barrington Research (NASDAQ:HURN)

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURNGet Rating) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 5th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURNGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $248.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.85 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HURN. Zacks Investment Research raised Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN opened at $49.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Huron Consulting Group has a 12-month low of $42.66 and a 12-month high of $59.09.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 4,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $203,219.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO C. Mark Hussey sold 6,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $298,475.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,105 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,126. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HURN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

About Huron Consulting Group (Get Rating)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

