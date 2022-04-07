PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $45.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.43% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “PulteGroup’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company has been gaining on solid demand trends and higher pricing. Home sales gross margin was up 210 basis points (bps) year over year in 2021. Prudent land investments, focus on entry-level buyers, returning more free cash flow to its shareholders raise hopes. Solid operating results and the resultant cash flow enabled it to invest $4.2 billion in land in 2021, while allowing it to return more than $1 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends. Yet, major disruptions in the manufacture and supply of building products have been extending overall build cycles. Also, higher costs for building homes along with rising land, labor and raw material costs are concerns.”

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PHM. UBS Group upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on PulteGroup from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.17.

Shares of PHM opened at $40.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.42. PulteGroup has a 1 year low of $40.31 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $740,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in PulteGroup by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 7,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Capital LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 68,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in PulteGroup by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,078 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

