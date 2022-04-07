Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.46 Million

Brokerages expect that Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) will post sales of $9.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Pulmonx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.24 million to $9.83 million. Pulmonx posted sales of $9.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pulmonx will report full-year sales of $58.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $58.00 million to $58.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $92.16 million, with estimates ranging from $88.73 million to $94.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pulmonx.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35). Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 98.33% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $13.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $55.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.71.

Shares of Pulmonx stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $25.23. The stock had a trading volume of 10,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,705. Pulmonx has a 1 year low of $18.49 and a 1 year high of $48.77. The company has a current ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 10.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.45.

In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $29,330.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $324,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,590 shares of company stock worth $706,197 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Pulmonx by 107.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 175.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

